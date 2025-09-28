Nancy Stumbo

Stumbo, Nancy Jo



Nancy Jo Stumbo, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 5th, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Thomas George and Beverly Jones. Nancy was proud of her work as a paramedic, caring for those in need during some of life's most difficult moments and she also enjoyed her years as a school bus aide while living in Texas. Her greatest joy was sharing life with her husband, Bud. Together, they loved nothing more than hitting the open road on their Harley, traveling and exploring new places side by side. Nancy also had a gift for bringing people together, whether hosting a cookout or simply spending time with her family, whom she adored. A creative spirit, she owned and operated Bags & Rags, where she designed and made do-rags and other handmade items. Nancy is survived by her husband Forest "Bud" Stumbo; her father, Thomas Jones; two children: Jennifer Myers and Nathan Myers (Sarah); step-children: Danielle Lynn Stumbo and Nelson Eugene Stumbo; grandchildren: Koby (Sarai), Kelley and Rowan; two sisters-in-law: Debbie Frank (Tom) and Ginny McAnally; nephew, Douglas Bowermeister and niece, Jennifer McAnally; father of her children, Brett Myers and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Jones; two siblings: Susan Southworth and Tom Jones. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





