Nancy Zantal

Zantal, Nancy L.



ZANTAL, Nancy, left us peacefully in her home on October 13, 2025.



She enjoyed celebrating her 90th birthday with her beloved sister, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Nancy's life can be best described by the 5 F words. Family, Friends,



Flowers, Food and Fun.



She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



Memorial service 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. We invite everyone who knew and loved Nancy to join us. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VeteransHealingFarm.org in Nancy's memory.



