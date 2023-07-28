Nangle, Patricia A. "Patty"



Nangle, Patricia A. "Patty", 85 of Springfield passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home. She was born June 22, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio to Edward and Rita (Fitzsimmons) Brown. Survivors include her children, John (Dianne), T.J., Rob (Sharon), Karen and Dan (Shirley); grandchildren, Carrie (Jared) White, Scott and Ryan Nangle, Daniel Butts, Emily (Brandon) Reder, Liz (Kyle) Comer, Anna (Luke) Nobbe and Kyle Linson; great grandchildren, Jenna White, Isabel and Evan Nangle, Logan and Bailey Reder, Caroline and Jack Nobbe; siblings, Dick (Maureen) Brown, Tom (Joyce) Brown, Kathleen (Tim) Delong and Connie (Guy) Cultice and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nangle and brother, Edward Brown. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society and volunteered for many years at Catholic Central's Klutter Kloset. The family would like to thank her healthcare team from Home-Lite Home Care, Robyn and Jay and from Via Quest Hospice, Emily, Sarah, Faith, Tasha and Juanita and her home assistant care team. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 819 Kenton Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505, Catholic Central Green & Gold Club, 1200 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Via Quest Hospice, 171 Morey Drive, Suite B, Marysville, Ohio 43040.



