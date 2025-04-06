Napier, Irene



Irene Napier, age 91 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025. She was born January 7, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky the daughter of the late Roy Sizemore and Nancy Bray. Irene was person of strong faith and attended First Baptist Church of Miamisburg for many years. She had a green thumb and loved growing flowers in her garden. Irene was a fantastic cook, her family especially loved her blackberry dumplings, and fried chicken. She was an avid reader. Irene enjoyed taking walks, bird watching and going to garage sales. She cherished time with her family, especially around Christmastime. Irene will be deeply missed. Irene is survived by her Sons, Joe D. (Crystal) Napier, and Wayne (Sandy) Napier; Daughter, Nancy K. Tobias; Granddaughter, Kimberly Lowery; Grandson, Zachary W. Vest; Great-grandchildren, Lyric N. Lowery, and Rowan H. VanHoose; Sisters, Clara Schick, and Sophia Simmons; and by numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 72 years, Roscoe Napier, and her Parents. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



