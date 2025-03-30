Napier, Jimmy L.



Jimmy Napier, age 79 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at River Oaks in Miamisburg, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 20, 1945, in Pennington Gap, VA, the son of the late George & Millie (Newman) Napier. Mr. Napier honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired employee of General Motors with 32 years of service. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes and was a member of the Franklin Horseshoe Club for many years. Jimmy also loved bowling; he received 2 rings for bowling, a perfect score of 300; he played softball and enjoyed hiking with his wife and son. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Bonnie (Robbins) Napier, his son James "Steve" Napier, 3 sisters Cretia Combs, Marie Middleton and husband Glen, and Mary Poston, his brother William "Bill" Napier, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of River Oaks, especially to his caregiver Liszy (whom he loved dearly) for all of their kindness and care shown to Jimmy and his family, and a special thank you to the Affinity Hospice of Ohio and to Michelle for all of her kindness and care. Private Services will be held. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45402 in loving memory of Mr. Jimmy L. Napier.



