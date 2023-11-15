Napier, Robert Wayne



76 devoted husband, dad, family man and friend has joined his loved ones in eternal peace on November 10, 2023. He was born May 22,1947 in Manchester, Ky. The son of the late Sherman and Della Napier. He was known to most for his generosity, laughter and always cutting up. Words cannot do justice for such an extraordinary man so to his family and friends, we would say he was everything. Wayne was always ready with a good story or a great joke. His contagious smile, humor and laugh will be remembered in our hearts forever. He was selfless, always putting others first and was a role model to everyone he met. Wayne valued your time and never cared about the materialistic things in the world. He was proud to be a small business owner working at finishing concrete for thirty years. He was not a mechanic, but we all thought he was because he could fix anything. He instilled life lessons in all the kids making sure we checked our oil and knew how to change a tire. We never got to use those skills because anytime we had an issue or question, he was on his way. He loved fishing, rabbit hunting, playing cards and visiting with friends. On a normal day you'd find him in a snap button wrangler style shirt, sitting under a tree with a good piece of wood to whittle and drinking a cup of black coffee. We will all miss his signature corn bread made in a cast iron skillet. He was a loving man who demonstrated that family comes first and displayed unconditional love. He was never camera shy and loved a great hug. His love will be missed beyond measure. He leaves behind the love of his life & favorite person to prank, his wife Dora Mae. The love they shared is timeless. His pride and joy, his son Dwight Napier and his two grandkids Dennis and Cody Napier. His siblings Rometta (Tim) Sibert, Louetta (Tommy) Sibert and Renus Napier. His extended family Ken (Marlene) Grubb, Raleigh Jr. (Kathy) Grubb, Phillip (Cheryl) Grubb. Nieces and nephews: Marquetta, Ashley, Anthony, Phillip, Bryan, Shane, Carrie, James, Thomas, Amanda, Tondra, Tara, Heather, Crystal, Bradley, Mona, Melinda, Melanie, Rhonda, Angie, Stacey and Robert. Many more family members and friends. He was welcomed in Heaven by his parents Sherman and Della Napier, Siblings Wendell Napier, Ron Napier, Shirley Gibson, Loretta Gibbs, Earl Napier and Willie Napier. Extended family: Darren Gibson, Lois Grubb, Mckinley Grubb, Coy and Addie Grubb. Two life quotes that Wayne frequently spoke of he learned from his father "Don't worry about little things and the big ones won't come before you" and "If it will it will, but if it wont it won't." Carry these words with you wherever you may go. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Danny Ray Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com



