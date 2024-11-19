Napier, Roy L.



Roy L. Napier, age 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 15, 2024. Born June 18, 1937 in Millers Chapel, Virginia to the late Henry and Susie (Bonham) Napier. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Elaine (Miller) Napier. Roy is survived by his daughters, Donna (Jeff) Teuscher and Pam (Doug) Talmage; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey) Teuscher, Emilie (Todd) Hamilton, Spencer (Abby) Talmage, and Sara (Alan) Caudill; great-grandchildren, Henry, Weston, and Bennett. He graduated from Harlan High School in Kentucky. Roy was a district sales manager in hardware distribution. He was a member of St. James Methodist Church in Miamisburg. Roy was past president of Miamisburg Jaycees. He loved fishing and gardening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or St. James Methodist Church Miamisburg. A visitation will be from 12:00 - 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Final resting place in Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



