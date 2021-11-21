NASH, Betty B.



Betty passed away at her home Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born Betty Ann Cecilia Ballmann on March 22, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph Ballmann and Eleanora Hammaker. She graduated from Our Lady of the



Rosary grade school and



Julienne High School (1949), and was a bookkeeper for many years. She and her



husband, John, were long-time members of Corpus Christi Church and later joined Holy Cross Church, where Betty was a Eucharistic minister, server and jack-of-all trades volunteer -- actively participating on many committees (including Bereavement, Flower and Bingo). She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed travel and was an avid fan of Jeopardy, bingo and card games, especially when playing with her



family. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 40 years, John Homer Nash (1992), second husband, George Hoke (2014), son, John J. Nash (2014), daughter, Teresa (Tess) Gottschlich (2010), son-in-law, Chris Gottschlich, brothers Herb Ballmann (Rozie), Jim Ballmann, Thomas Ballmann (Rocky), Lou Ballmann (Barb), Dick Ballmann and sister Corky Keller (Jim). She is survived by children: Nancy Nash (Jonathan Ijaz), daughter-in-law, Martha Nash, Susie Hogue (Bob), Connie Kearns (Dave), and Rob Nash; brother Tony Ballmann (Joyce) and sister Janie Weiler (Bob); grandchildren, Scott Ijaz, Kailum Ijaz (Sarah), Taylor Nash Knoblett (James), Josh Nash, Jacob Hogue (Annie), Gabe Hogue, Erin Kearns, Elizabeth Kearns Garcia (Michael), Matthew Kearns, Lindsay Kearns (Victor



Castells), Seth Gottschlich, Ben Gottschlich (fiancé Emily), Adam Nash, and Keily Nash; great-grandchildren, Matthew Garcia and Vianney Ijaz.



The family will greet friends and family from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Westbrock



Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio, 45410. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Church, 1924 Leo St., Dayton, Ohio 45404. Burial to follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45409.



In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to: CARE Walk Fund 3981, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St. #100, Dayton, Ohio, 45409.

