Nash, John D



John D. Nash, age 89, passed away at home in Englewood, Ohio on March 26, 2023. He was born in Carlisle, Indiana in 1934, the only child of Edgar and Mary Nash, who predecease him. John graduated from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana in 1956, where he played varsity basketball and baseball and was a member of Phi Delta Theta. John married his wife Shirley (Cunningham) on August 26, 1956. He was drafted into the Army in 1957 and served as a medic in the 4th Infantry at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington until 1959. After being honorably discharged, John joined Wyeth Ayerst as a phamaceutical representative. He remained with the company for 35 years, serving Dayton and the surrounding areas. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dayton for 61 years, volunteering his time and talents in many capacities. He was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather and an exceptional role model. In addition to his wife Shirley, John is survived by his children Susan (Steve) Deffet and John C. Nash. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christine, Stephen and Jack Deffet and his brother in law Jim Cunningham. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 111 West Monument Ave., Dayton, Ohio.

