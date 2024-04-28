Nash, Martin J. "Marty"



Martin J. Nash (Marty) 73, passed away peacefully in his home in Lusby, MD, on April 20, 2024 with his beloved wife, Cathy by his side.



Marty was born in Middletown, OH, on June 28, 1950 to Welby and Jacqueline (Jackie) Nash. He attended Middletown High School and went on to attend Miami University in Oxford, OH. He moved to Maryland in the early 1970s.



Marty was preceded in death by his parents Welby and Jackie Nash, and his first-born son Bryan S. Nash. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cathy, son Kevin P. Nash (Naomi) and stepson Jason T. Earnest (Amy Romano), sisters Suzanne Powell (Mike), Sally McIntosh, and Jayne Harper (Tony). He also leaves behind two grandsons, Will and Michael Nash, and Amy's sons who he considered to be grandsons, Giovanni and Dominic Romano, as well as 1 nephew and 3 nieces, and several great nieces and a great nephew.



A memorial service will be held May 2, and will be live on the link below starting at 10:55 am. https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH/



