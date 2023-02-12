Natali, Marilyn

NATALI (Miller), Marilyn Marie



October 14, 1937 ~ February 5, 2023



Marilyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Bertha (nee Humphrey) and Edward Miller on October 14, 1937. She is the beloved wife of Russell Natali; devoted mother of Debra (Kim Cooper) Jordan, Anthony (Lila) Natali and Patricia (Michael Kevelder) Alexander; cherished grandmother of Brian (Angela) Jordan, Brad (Logan) Jordan, Sheena (Matt) Meyer, Tabitha (Jamal) Frye and Timothy (Heather) Natali; loving great-grandmother of Cody, Broc , Tanner, Tyler, Breana, Austin, Coralee, Clayton, Christian, Cohen, Jumya, James, Skyler and Anna; dear sister of Allen (Dottie) Miller; also survived my many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Marilyn was a gifted artist whose talents included painting, drawing, crocheting and many other abilities. Though she was self taught, her works were recognized by family and friends as being truly unique and professional in quality. She and Russell also loved to travel, in particular to Mackinaw Island and the Smoky Mountains. They were also longtime members of St. Julie Billiart Parish in Hamilton.



A visitation for Marilyn will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 10 AM until time of funeral mass at 11 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton, (3950 Pleasant Ave.). She will be laid to rest at St. Stephen's Cemetery.

