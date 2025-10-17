Nathan Arnold

Arnold, Nathan Spencer



ARNOLD, Nathan Spencer, age 17, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 15, 2025.



Nate was born in Houston, Texas, to David and Michele Arnold. From the very beginning, Nate had a unique and powerful purpose: to educate the world-not through words, but through the way he lived his life. Born with Down syndrome and facing other challenges, Nate never let anything stand in the way of his joy, curiosity, and love for life.



He taught those around him that the small things matter-like how floor vents make excellent hiding spots, that nonverbal communication speaks volumes, and that ketchup is most definitely a food group. Nate's lighthearted mischief, warmth, and silent wisdom touched everyone lucky enough to know him.



Nate is survived by his loving mother, Michele Serotkin Arnold; his father, David Jay Arnold (Avigayl Young); and his brother, Charles Andrew Arnold. He is also survived by his Grammy, Haana Serotkin (Barry); his uncles, Kenneth Serotkin and Michael Serotkin (Helen); and his cousin, Gavin, whom he deeply adored. Nate also had a loving extended family in Houston, including his grandparents, John and Lori Crider, and Ken and Ruth Arnold, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country.



Never underestimate the power of presence. Nate will be dearly missed and forever remembered.



Graveside service 2:00 PM Friday, October 17, 2025 at Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Special Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



