NATHANSON, Carol A.



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at The Hospice of Dayton. Carol was a Professor Emeritus of Art History at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, retiring after 30 years of service. She received her BA from Mount Holyoke College in 1966 and her Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University in 1973. Prior to joining the Wright State University faculty in the fall of 1979, she taught at Oberlin College and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Dr. Nathanson served on the Boards of Trustees of the Dayton Visual Arts Center, the Springfield (OH) Museum of Art, the Midwest Art History Society, and the Great Lakes American Studies Association. She has been a member of the Dayton Art Institute's Exhibitions and Education Committee, chaired Dayton's Public Arts Commission, the Springfield Museum's Curatorial Affairs Committee and was a longtime member of Dayton's Landmarks Commission. Carol also served as a Panelist & Site Consultant for Ohio Arts Council, was an event evaluator for Ohio Humanities Council and a Community Arts Grant Panelist for Culture Works. She authored numerous publications and professional talks. Carol was an active member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and Congregation Etz Chaim Cincinnati.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Rubin Arnold of Riverhead, New York, and is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jim Nathanson of Dayton; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Hollie Arnold; niece, Raquel Turknett; great-niece, Mara Arnold; great-nephew, Max Turknett, all of Jacksonville, FL; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11:30 AM Monday, July 25, 2022, at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle with Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Tenth Life Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301 or the charity of your choice in Carol's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

