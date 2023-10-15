Naudin, Linda Lee



Linda Ratliff Naudin. She was 85. Linda passed away peacefully with her beloved family Kenneth, her husband, her daughters, Tracy Naudin, and Lori Naudin Truly and husband David Truly Lori has since passed as well. She was the daughter of Corbett and Gertrude Ratliffe of Middletown, Ohio Linda also had a brother Elwood Ratliffe and sister, Lorrain Ratliffe Sharon deceased. She has a nephew, Clark Ratliffe, and Peg Ratliffe of Hawaii a nephew, David Naudin of Middletown, Ohio two nieces, Beth Naudin, Appling, and Sherry Naudin, Harmon of Georgia, she was an accomplished painter and inspired decorator. She got to live out her dream of travel, including sailing and lived many places, including Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and the Virgin Islands. She was a loving mother devoted wife, was kind, gentle and beautiful in every way.



