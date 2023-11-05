Nave, Bruce A.



Bruce A. Nave, 60, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023. He was born on May 24, 1963, to his parents, Jim and Joyce Nave. Bruce graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1981 and later earned his undergraduate degree at Ohio University. Bruce was a skilled independent contractor, specializing in flooring and tile installation. Recently, he worked with Carpet of Urbana. Outside of work, Bruce loved to fish, enjoyed cycling, and was a true sports enthusiast. Bruce is survived by his brother, Brian, several cousins, and special friends, Matt Dibert and Jimmy Mattimore. His memory will forever be cherished by those who shared his journey. Private services will be held for Bruce's family. To share your condolences online, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral