Naylor, Kathleen



age 91, of Dayton departed this life on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Kathleen was born on January 17th, 1934 in Adams Co., OH. She is proceeded in death by her husband Larry, her son "Andy", her parents Jake and Lizzie Pence, three brothers, four sisters, and infant granddaughter. She is survived by her daughter Janeen, her husband Mark Wallace and their daughter Emily. Kathleen was a member of the Belmont Eastern Star Chapter #555. A visitation will be held from 11:00-11:30am on Monday, July 14, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH, 45429 with a funeral service to follow at 11:30am. Galen Wilson officiating. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or SICSA.



