Neal, Secola Sanders



Secola Sanders Neal, age 91, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, November 3, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Livestream service begins at 11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Livestream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral