NEASE, Ruth Anne



83 passed away November 27 2020, in Tampa, Florida, from a stroke. Ruth grew up in Hamilton and returned to Fairfield at retirement. She attended Lindenwald Baptist Church before moving to Tampa, Florida, in 2018. She is survived by her



children, Jill Zakaroff (Guido), Nancy Nease, Sherry Ciccone and 3 grandchildren.