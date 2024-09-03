Nedelman, Stanley H.



Stanley Howard Nedelman, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2024. He was born August 3, 1930 the son of Lillian and Arthur Nedelman in Cincinnati, Ohio. Stan was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from University of Cincinnati as a chemistry major and then completed medical school and his residency in radiology at University of Cincinnati Medical School. Dr. Nedelman served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado before eventually settling his family in Springfield.



Dr. Nedelman practiced radiology in Springfield for 35 years. He was the president of his radiology group which served both Mercy and Community Hospitals. Dr. Nedelman set high standards for himself and encouraged those around him to excel so they could provide excellent care to patients. He started the area's first radiology technician training program. Dr. Nedelman supported other areas of the community too. He served as President of Temple Sholom, led a fundraiser to install lights at the North High football field, and was a member of many local boards.







Stan was lovingly married to Phyllis Stillpass Nedelman for 69 years. Together - and often with their children - they enjoyed worldwide travel, visiting western Europe, Russia, China, India, Africa, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, New Zealand, and more. Stan was a devoted husband to Phyllis. He supported her in her volunteer efforts and her eventual decision to attend law school at Ohio State University, during which they lived apart for three years but spent each weekend together. After he retired in 1995, Stan and Phyllis split their time between Springfield and Palm Desert, CA, building devoted circles of close friends in both cities.



He was up for adventures of many sorts. He made stained glass, he polished stones, and collected coins; he was an avid gardener who grew beautiful roses and once owned a motorhome and a farm outside of Westville, Ohio. He loved his dogs, especially Angie and Basie, for whom he sauteed raw liver daily. He had a keen intellect, happily reading thick books in dimly lit rooms, and a great sense of humor that endeared him to everyone he met.



Family was of paramount importance to Stan. He was a loving father to Kim Nedelman Fish and Larry Fish, and Rick Nedelman and Lori Nedelman. He had special and unique relationships with each of his nieces and nephews and with his grandchildren Lauren Fish Hetherington (Ryan) and David Fish, Michael Nedelman (Amanda) and Erin Nedelman (Travis Delgado). He enjoyed time with his step-great grandchildren, Teigan and Mila. He was blessed to welcome two great grandchildren this summer: Kennedy Nedelman and Sidney Hetherington.



He remained close to his brother Philip, visiting Vermont and Boston frequently to see him. Stan maintained a warm friendship with Julie Flickner for many years.



Although his later years were marked by Parkinson's Disease, Stan remained surrounded by loving friends and family, a testament to the deep relationships he cultivated throughout his life. He moved to Wooded Glen last year, and we are forever grateful for the care of the staff there, and for special friends, including Ed Leventhal who brought him countless milkshakes.



Funeral services will be at Temple Sholom, 2424 N. Limestone Street on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:00 PM, followed by burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available via Zoom:







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84922407276?pwd=HnJTbvBEU0IKzb2Ad9jaulQzHcfebP.1







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Sholom or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.



The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





