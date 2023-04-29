Needham, Margaret Elaine



Margaret Elaine Needham age 74 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday April 20, 2023. She was born on February 18, 1949 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (nee Gabbard) O'Hern. She is survived by her loving husband of over 39 years Gerald Needham; two daughters Jacqueline Dillon and Jeddah Burchell; two stepdaughters Cassandra Calhoun and Diana (Glenn) Fields; eleven grandchildren Samuel Bertsch, Sunny Dillon, Kayleigh Dillon, Joey Polakowski, Ava Polakowski, Joshua Needham, Jacob Fields, Brady Fields, Natasha Bell, Megan Needham, and Dylan Needham; five great grandchildren Hayden, Rylin, Leo, Hazel, and Josh; two sisters Kate and Diana. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Elaine was also preceded in death by one son Danny Burchell; one stepson Gerald "Tony" Needham; three sisters Jeanette, Joanie, and Judy. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her son at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

