Neely, George Edward



George Edward Neely, 98, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at Villa of Springfield. He was born May 25th, 1924 in West Jefferson, Ohio the son of George Edward and Katherine Neely. George served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He worked as a meat cutter at Lubbers Market and retired from R&M after 25 years where he was a forklift operator. He was a member of the Eagles. George is survived by his two sons: Mark (Marilyn) Neely and Marvin (Cathy) Neely; five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. George is preceded in death by his son, Michael Neely; companion, Georgia Britz; siblings: Elizabeth Hooper, Hester Manner & Alice Souders and two grandchildren. Per George's request there will be no services. A special thanks to his granddaughter, Mandy Neely, who took extra special care to her grandpa. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



