NEELY, Lundy



Age 73 of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 14th, 1948, in Dayton, OH. Lundy graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1966 and received his BS from Harding University in 1971. Lundy was a long-time Elder and member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents Buster "B.G.' and Ann Neely Snider, and a brother Robert Neely. Survived by his wife of 51 years



Elizabeth "Beth" Neely, 2 daughters Amy (Jon) Stevens of Dayton, Becky (Alan) Woodward of Dayton, 5 sons Brett



(Holly) of Dayton, Rob (Melinda) of Nashville, TN, Jon (Leslie) of Dexter, MO, Matt (Amanda) of Dayton, Ben (Julie) of



Dayton, 22 grandchildren, a sister Barbara (F.J.) Thomas of Dayton, a brother Jeff (Janie) Neely of Arcanum, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services and a Tribute of Lundy's life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ 836 S. Brown School Rd. Vandalia, OH, by Minister David Edmonds. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Neely Family Scholarship Fund c/o Harding University Advancement 915 E. Market HU Box 12238 Searcy AR 72149, please make checks payable to Harding University. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

