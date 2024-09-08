Neff, Paul Alan



Paul Alan Neff, age 63, went home to be with the Lord on 8/22/24. After battling cancer, he passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Cheri Neff, six children: Angie Hofmann (Mike), Robert Spahr, Jenna Spahr, Hannah Reese (Jakob), Lissy Neff, and Kiya White, nine grandchildren: Hailey Grooms, Immagin Spahr, Caleb Short, Kyle Eolith, Elijah Spahr, Peyton Short, Ava Hofmann, Paisley Reese and Grayson Neff, and great-granddaughters: Indigo Poffenberger and Athena Short. He is also survived by his mother Ann Weghorst (Cliff), his sister Julie Harpst (Jeff), and his brother Scott Neff, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, he and his wife provided care for over 50 foster children - many of whom still call him dad/papa today. He is preceded in death by Paul J. Neff, his father, and Lela Neff, his sister-in-law.



Paul grew up in Springboro and Beavercreek, and later settled in Miamisburg. His career included positions at Sonoco Products, Tube Products, Absolutely Clean, and AES.



Paul will be remembered for his faith, integrity, work ethic, kindness and devotion to his family. He was a loyal friend, a father to many, and an extraordinary provider for his family. He positively impacted the lives of everyone he encountered.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Paul's life on Sunday, 9/29/24, 2-6PM. Please join us at Southbrook Christian Church (Visitation 2-3PM, Service 3-5PM, Dinner 5PM). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brigidspath.org in Paul's name.



