Nelda Ernst

Ernst, Nelda S.



Age 82 of Greenville, SC passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Nelda was a long-time resident of Hamilton, OH from the 1970's until late 2023. Nelda was born in Washington, IN on April 9, 1943, to Cornelius Arvin and Martha (Strange) Arvin. Nelda graduated from Washington (IN) Catholic High School in 1961. Following graduation, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she met her late husband, Robert (Bob) L. Ernst. On April 29, 1967, Nelda and Bob were married in Washington, Indiana. They started their family together in Indianapolis and then later moved to Hamilton to raise their family. Nelda dedicated her life to her family as a loving and supportive wife to Bob for almost 50 years at the time of his death and their two children. Nelda was a devout Catholic as a member of Queen of Peace Church for over forty-five years, often volunteering her time to various parish activities and groups. Nelda is survived by her son Dave (Emily) Ernst and grandkids (Garrett, AJ, Shelby); daughter Kelli Hodges and granddaughter (Elli Grace); along with her sister Sandra Brown. Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Martha Arvin; her husband, Bob; and her brother-in-law, Ed Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 2550 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Visitation will be held prior to the start of mass from 9:00AM – 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Private burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013; Badin High School Scholarship Fund 571 New London Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013; Joe Nuxhall Scholarship Foundation c/o Fairfield Community Foundation 5350 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014 www.fairfieldcommunityfoundation.org; Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.



