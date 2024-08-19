Nelson, Arma J.



Arma J. Nelson, 90, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital in Williamstown, Kentucky. She was born in southern Kentucky on March 6, 1934 to parents, Aaron and Mary B. Campbell. Arma had worked as a sales clerk for Hills Department Store. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sewing and knitting. Arma is survived by her grandson, Adam Coppage; granddaughter, Abby (LJ) Howell; great grandchild, Taylor Howell; nieces, Gail & Kim; and dear friend, Janet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Nelson; her daughter, Teri Kay Nelson; and her sisters. Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel, 4570 Trenton-Oxford Rd., Wayne Township, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery chapel. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



