NELSON, Evergreen



87, of Austin, TX, (Dayton, OH, over 50 years) native of Lacey Springs, AL, passed away on May 23, 2022.



Virtual Memorial Service, Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM (CST), Zoom Meeting ID: 846-7599-2782, Passcode: 05232022 Presided Over by Louis Turner.