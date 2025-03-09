Nelson, Thomas Alan



Thomas Alan Nelson, age 78 of Springfield, OH passed away March 5, 2025 at the Soin Medical Center. He was born on October 3, 1946 in Lewiston, Maine to the late Horace and Barbara (Bailey) Nelson. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Betty (Shafer) Nelson, children, Nichole (John) Gwantley, Andrew (Brooke) Nelson, and Erin Nelson, grandchildren, Jaidyn Nelson, Eva Gwantley, and furry grandchildren, Buggs, Murphy, and Chi Chi. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by 3 brothers and one sister. Tom was also preceded in death by Larkin, his furry best friend who he was inseparable with. Tom faithfully served in the United States Army for 3 years, serving in Vietnam. In his free time, some of his hobbies included working in his garage doing woodworking and tinkering with small engines, collecting model diecast cars, and working with his plants. He had a green thumb and loved any and all plants. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 13, 2025 from 5:00-6:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration, Springfield. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Tom's honor.





