NEMETH, Beverly

NEMETH, M. Beverly "Bev"



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James Thomas and Alice Bernice (Griffin)



O'Farrell. Also preceding her in death is her son, Joseph Nemeth, sisters Barbara,



Beatrice Ann and Bernadette and her brother Tom. She is survived by her husband



Joseph Nemeth, her son Mike and daughter-in-law Amy (Smith) Nemeth and her daughter Annemarie Nemeth, her grandchildren Elizabeth, Lydia, Michelle, Lauren and Julia and 4 great-grandchildren, beloved brothers Terry and Tim, and Natasha Mezni - Bev's loving care provider for over 7 years.



Bev was a graduate of Notre Dame University. She was a dedicated teacher for more than twenty years. She enjoyed baking for family gatherings – especially pies so tasty they will never be duplicated.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (4500 Ackerman Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am. Fr. Paul Ruwe will officiate. Bev will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider



memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

