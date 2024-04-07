Nemeth, Robert

NEMETH, II, Robert F.



Age 65, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. Nemeth, I, and Mattie J. Nemeth. Bob was formerly employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and retired from Northmont City Schools. The skills he used at work as a maintenance employee carried over to helping his family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting and relaxing at home with his family, especially his grandchildren. Those who knew Bob loved him for his kindness and patience. He is survived by his wife, Julie Nemeth; son, Robert III (Shelby) Nemeth; grandchildren, Annie and Hank; siblings, Aggie (David) Moll, Mary (Larry) Mitchell, and Michael Nemeth. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Bob was an organ and tissue donor in order to help others. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Park Service in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH. online condolences may be sent by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



