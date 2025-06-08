Neptune, Richard Oscar



Richard Oscar Neptune, age 65, of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, June 6, 2025, at Riverside Healthcare in Dayton. He was born June 22, 1959, son of Alberta V. (Pease) and the late William G. Neptune. He graduated from Valley View High School ~ Class of 1977; and was confirmed at Farmersville United Church of Christ, now Farmersville Christian Church. Richard is survived by his mother, Alberta (Pease) Neptune; his daughter, Casey (John) Wunderlich; 2 sons, Spencer Neptune, and Parker (Leah) Neptune; 3 sisters, Rita (Mike) Doyle, Jane (Steve) Fox, and Cynthia Hadley; 3 grandchildren, Owen and Leo Wunderlich, and Martha Neptune; many special nieces and nephews; and longtime friend Pete Eliades. Family was very important to him, especially his children. He had a passion for helping troubled youth and those with developmental disabilities. A Visitation will be held at 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday June 21, 2025, at Farmersville Christian Church, 42 S. Broadway, Farmersville, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. The burial will follow at the Twin Valley Cemetery, Enterprise, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Hills, 10450 Voelkerding Rd., Marthasville, MO 63357. https://www.bethelhills.org/donate ~ a community that supports Richard's passion, or to Farmersville Fire Association, Inc., 207 N. Elm St., Farmersville, Ohio 45325. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



