Ness, Harry Albert



Harry Albert Ness, 76, of Savannah, GA passed away Dec 8, 2023. Born in York, PA (1947), he graduated from Dayton's Belmont High (1965) and Westmar College (1969) in Iowa. Harry married Lynn Bechtol in 1971, celebrating 52 years together. Harry worked as a VP at CitFed Mortgage in Dayton (1985-1998) and an entrepreneur for Lightening Bond Glue. Harry was an avid sports fan and an advocate for organ donation. He was a generous person who knew no stranger. Harry is survived by his wife, his daughters Traci Ness and Kristi (Adam) Watkins, and his granddaughters Mikayla and Olivia Day. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lucille Ness, his brother John Ness and sister June (Andy) Garritano. A service will be held at a time to be determined in the coming year.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com