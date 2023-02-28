NESSELROAD, Robert L.



Fairfield – Robert L. Nesselroad. Beloved husband of Judy Nesselroad (nee Hughes) for 62 years. Devoted father of the late Julie Lynn Nesselroad, Beth A. Zimmerman, and Jay D. (Phyllis) Nesselroad. Loving brother of the late Donald (Mary) Nesselroad. Dear uncle of Mark and Debby Nesselroad. Robert passed away on February 20, 2023, at the age of 84 years. US Army Veteran. Active member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church. He was an avid woodworker. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

