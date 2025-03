Neville, Carolyn L.



Carolyn L. Neville, 85, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 1st, 2025 at Forest Glen Nursing Home. She was born January 27th, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio.Per Carolyn's request there will be no services. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com