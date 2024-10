Newhouse, Naomi



age 94, of Kettering, passed away on October 23, 2024. Visitation will be at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 9-10am. Funeral Service to follow at 10am and a committal service at Hamer Township Cemetery in Danville at 1pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



