NEWLON, Thomas Kent "Bubba" Age 66, of Union, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born to the late Dorothy (Sweeney) and Logan Newlon on February 12, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. Bubba was a class of 1972 Trotwood High School graduate. He worked for more than 30 years as a driver for Johnson's Catering. A walk-through visitation will be on Friday, August 28, from 1-3 pm at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 3 pm. If you are attending Bubba's services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

