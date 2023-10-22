Newman (Ellis), Peggie S.



Newman, Peggie S., 78, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Wooded Glen Health Campus. Peggie was born August 11, 1945 in Paducah, Texas, the daughter of John B. and Willie (Spurlock) Ellis. She graduated from the Clark State School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse for many years, working in several nursing homes in the Springfield area. Survivors include her three children, John & Linda Newman, Paula Newman and Susan Rowe; four grandchildren, Leslie & Morel May, Carla & Christopher Gullett, Christian Rowe and Brianna Rowe; two great grandchildren, Lilibeth Newman and Aiden May; sister-in-law, Merle & Jack Caudill; brother-in-law, Jerry Hayes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roger Newman in 2015; and two sisters, Loretta Hayes and Tammie Stinson. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



