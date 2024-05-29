Newman, Priscilla

Newman (Cummings), Priscilla Ann



Age 83, of Brookville, Ohio, died peacefully at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton in the company of her daughter. Priscilla was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Union, Ohio, to Sillick "Ed" and Mary Elizabeth (Weaver) Cummings. She was called Perky, P.A., Pat, Mom and Grandma.



She grew up on a 163-acre farm in Beavercreek, Ohio, with an older brother, Edward "Eddie," younger sister, Nancy, and her beloved collie dog, Pal. The family tended to horses, cows, pigs, ducks, and a variety of crops. When she wasn't busy with farm work, she liked to play in the woods and in the hayloft, and enjoyed playing baseball. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in June 1960. Home Economics was her favorite subject. She participated in Home Ec Club for four years, winning many award pins. Those skills served her well  she could get a stain out of anything and would often mend and hem the family's clothes. Her first job as a teenager was working for her friend's dad at horse shows, helping him organize photos. After high school, she got a job at Kresge's in Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering for $1 per hour. Other early jobs included the lunch wagon at Lau Blower and the gift shop at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Priscilla started as an hourly employee at Delco Products on First Street in Dayton before being transferred to Delco Kettering where she was soon asked to be a second shift supervisor. It was hard to be a woman supervisor at a car manufacturer in the '60s but she was tenacious. She wrote that the job taught her how to get along with people and their different personalities. In June 1992, Delco wanted to transfer her again, but she opted to retire early after 26 ½ years of service. Priscilla attended church every Sunday morning; the last 50 years were spent at Trotwood Nazarene. She loved singing hymns and showing off the grandkids when they would come to service with her. She embodied Jesus' teachings to love and accept one another. She met Benjamin L. "Stoney" Newman in 1964 and they married on July 20, 1974. They lived on a few acres of land between Trotwood and Brookville, and had two children, Christopher and Tracey. Priscilla always supported her kids' dreams, like with the surprise checks she would mail to keep her starving artists going through college. She kept every memento - art projects, costumes she had made, and school papers - neatly organized, and knew exactly where everything was stored. She would sing "I Love You, A Bushel and A Peck," and they thought it was her very own song. When she and Chris would run errands, they would pick up a pint of chicken livers to enjoy as their special treat. They would talk on the phone every Wednesday. When Tracey was away at college, they would chat online for hours on AOL. She loved being a grandma and took care of the grandkids whenever called upon. Back-to-school shopping with Grandma was always an adventure. She was their biggest fan - attending band and choir concerts, athletic competitions, theater performances, award ceremonies, and graduations. She could make a mean Eggo waffle and a hearty pot of Kraft macaroni and cheese. She brought out the Monopoly board whenever the granddaughters would visit, using the thimble to bamboozle them by buying up all the railroads and utilities. Priscilla lived with her grandsons the last six months, and she thrived on their joy. She was excited to spend every waking minute with them, reading story books, playing pretend, and giving endless hugs. Hours were spent at the computer doing genealogy, emailing with her friends, and commenting on family photos on Facebook. Tech savvy since 1997, Priscilla was proud of her ability to navigate "all that internet stuff" without much help. She had a green thumb and could bring any plant back to life. She loved caring for her roses and peonies (or as she called them, "pineys"), and she and Stoney created many wonderful gardens together. Radishes thrived and freezer pickles became a summer staple after the cucumbers were ready to pick. Every day she watched birds out of the kitchen window, eager to see a hummingbird. Puzzles often covered the entire kitchen table, and embroidery was a favorite hobby, too. Stoney and Priscilla had many longtime friends and the door was always open for a visit. Everyone was welcome to enjoy the music and laughter at the Newman Homestead. Every Thursday she would accompany Stoney to play music at American Legion Post #322 in West Alexandria, Ohio. She would always bring the deviled eggs. She and Stoney traveled to Hawaii, Mexico and Alaska. They enjoyed watching Reds games and "The Young and The Restless" on TV, and shared breakfast every morning. They could often be found relaxing on the porch swing, watching the rain or the sunset, and talking about the weather. "He was my best friend," she wrote. Priscilla was a caregiver to her core, looking after Stoney in his final months. She taught her family the meaning of the word perseverance. You could tell her anything without fear of judgment. Her sign-off was always, "hugs and kisses."



She is survived by her children Chris "Red" Newman and Tracey (Doug) Gurney both of Miamisburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexandra (Katie Krawczak) Newman of St. Joseph, Michigan, Olivia (Clay Johnson) Newman of Arnold, Maryland, and Sophia Newman, Marlowe and Morgan Gurney all of Miamisburg, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Sandra McLaughlin of Miamisburg, Ohio; sister, Nancy Savage of Jamestown and her sons, Rob and Scott Duerr; Aunt May Clark of New York; Cousins Ida (Norman) Pooler, Marty Smith, Lois (John) Boyd and Pamela Weaver; and sisters-in-law Sarah (Dorman, deceased) Adams of Livermore, California, and Effie (Dean) Finley of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, brothers-in-law and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, Ohio. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, with service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, OH 45345. A procession to Trissel Cemetery on South Diamond Mill Road will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a conservancy group of your choice, or plant a hummingbird-friendly bush or flower in your yard. Make the world beautiful, like Priscilla did.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com