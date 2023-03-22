Newman, Virginia

Newman (Hunter), Virginia Marcella



Virginia M. (Hunter) Newman, 94, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born on April 23, 1928, in Brown County, Ohio, but lived for many years in Florida, returning to Springfield in 2020. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents French R. and Anna G. (Reffit) Hunter; husbands, Charles Newman and Wayne Griffith; brothers, Francis, James, LC, Ralph and Robert; sister, Betty Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip W. and Janice Griffith; sons-in-law, Robert Dudley and Wayne McConnell; and grandsons, William Dudley and Travis McConnell. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Joseph) Athy and Peggy Dudley of Springfield; Penny McConnell, Brownwood, Texas; son, Patrick (Nancy) Griffith, Bradenton, Florida; sister, Iris Cormell; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Virginia enjoyed reading, bingo, gardening, knitting, jewelry-making, camping, mushroom-hunting, berry-picking, digging in diamond fields and amethyst mines, fishing and boating. Her life will be celebrated with the scattering of her ashes in Florida at a date to be determined. Virginia's children express appreciation to the staff at Oakwood Village Skilled Nursing Facility, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Littleton & Rue Funeral Home & Crematory for the dedicated care and kindness they have shown Virginia and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

