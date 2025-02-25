Newsome, Glenda

Glenda Newsome, age 66, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2025. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am - 1 pm. The family will receive friends from 12 pm - 1 pm.

