Newton, Mitchell

Mitchell R. Newton SRA, age 70, of Beavercreek Township passed away surrounded by his family on October 3, 2023. He was born in Dayton on September 15, 1953 to Lohris and Thelma Newton. Mitch is preceded in death by his father, Lohris Newton.



Mitch is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Jennifer (Josh) Valk, Ross (Perla) Newton, Heather (Kevin) Davis, Michelle Gushard, James (Amber) Daugherty; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; mother, Thelma Newton; siblings, Sherri (Mike) Neely, Ken (Linda) Newton; along with many other family and friends.



Mitch proudly served over forty years in the Dayton real estate community earning the Senior Residential Appraiser (SRA) designation from the Appraisal Institute. He evaluated and consulted on a variety of real estate and was called upon often to testify as an industry expert in real estate litigation.



Mitch was an avid outdoorsman spending many camping seasons fishing for largemouth bass and hunting for morel mushrooms across the lakes of rural Ohio. When not camping, he enjoyed cultivating large homegrown tomatoes on his three-acre property while cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals.



Mitch fought a long courageous cancer battle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Who Dey forever!



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mitch's memory to Hospice of Dayton.



Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



