Niccolini, Sharon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NICCOLINI,

Sharon Denise

66, of Springfield, passed away January 3, 2022, in the Select Specialty Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 21, 1956, in Newfoundland the daughter of Edward Raymond and Pattie Dean (Harrell) Boudreau. Sharon raised in Eastman Georgia and was a graduate of Dodge County High Scholl in Eastman. She was employed at Wal-Mart for 15 years. Sharon truly enjoyed spending time with her loving family and cheering for her Georgia Bulldogs. Survivors include her husband, Bruce Niccolini; her daughter, Misty Dawn Boudreau (Andrew Levi Fuller); grandchildren, Lauren Alexandria Boudreau (Trent Alexander Davenport), Morgan Bryan Greene, Christopher Ryan Raiff (Sabre Randall), Janet McAtee (David Sawyer), great-grandchildren, Elijah Alexander Davenport, Viola Alexandria Davenport, Jeremiah Trent Davenport, Judah Montgomery Davenport and Peyton Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Sharon's life will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shares at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

