Nichols, Patricia



Patricia Ann Nichols, 95, passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 27, 1929, to the late John and Lucia (Miles) Ryan. On June 30, 1951, she married Alvin Nichols, and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: Jack and Robert Ryan; daughters-in-law: Nancy (Bruce) and Patricia (Mike) Nichols; sister-in-law, Donna Ryan; and brother-in-law, William Reck. She leaves behind her children: Richard (Debbie) Nichols, Bruce Nichols, Mike Nichols, Jana (John) White, Gary Nichols, Penny (Kurtis) Stokes, Patti (Fran) Nichols, Molly (Buddy) Midgett, and Nick Nichols; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Reck; and sister-in-law, Nancy Ryan. Patricia enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and playing bingo. Every year she participated in the Friends Serving Friends Organization and was involved in the Red Hat Society. It was Patricia's wish to be cremated and the family will be planning a graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley, Chapter 6077 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or online at www.alz.org/dayton/donate.



