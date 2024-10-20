Nichting (Wilke), Kathleen T.



Kathleen T. Nichting, age 79, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 11, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Mary Louise (Rigling) Wilke. On July 2, 1966, in Hamilton, she married Richard "Dick" Nichting. Kathleen was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, their Altar Rosary Society, Bereavement Committee, and a Bingo Volunteer. She devoted most of her life to providing a loving environment to many children through her in-home daycare. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Richard Nichting; eight children, Scott J. (Lynda) Nichting, Amanda S. (Craig) Bull, Jennifer L. Nichting, Mark E. (Tracie) Nichting, John D. (Patty) Nichting, Brian M. (Megan) Nichting, Matthew W. (Nedra) Nichting, and Kyle A. (Erin) Nichting; fifteen grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim Geyer and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Judy Geyer and Frank "Jack" (Carol) Wilke.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Father Jeffrey Silver, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Monday, October 21, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



