Nickell, Arnold

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Nickell, Arnold K.

age 86, of Kettering, OH, went to be home with the Lord on Friday, May 16, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Kettering https://fbckettering.churchcenter.com/giving. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Vanderburgh, Paul
2
Notek, Daniel Allen
3
Wick, Kay
4
Dudding, Frederick
5
Lamb, Gloria