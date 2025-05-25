Nickell, Arnold K.



age 86, of Kettering, OH, went to be home with the Lord on Friday, May 16, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Kettering https://fbckettering.churchcenter.com/giving. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



