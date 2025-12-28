Nicole Morrison

Morrison (Heiligenberg), Nicole Anne "Nicki"



Nicole "Nicki" A. Morrison, age 57, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 22, at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.



Born July 25, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, Nicki was the daughter of Joseph W. and Carol J. (Long) Heiligenberg.



After graduating from Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, Nicki studied organizational communications at Ohio University, where she met the love of her life and husband of 32 years, Jay Morrison.



Nicki crafted an impressive career as a talented and respected artwork specialist and digital solutions manager, working for graphics companies Johnson and Hardin, World Color, Schawk and SGK before joining Procter and Gamble, where she was a valued member of the company's "Dream Team" at P&G Ventures.



But her greatest and proudest life's work came as a mother to daughter Veda (Bethany) Reister and son Braden Morrison, nurturing, protecting, celebrating and loving them with every cell in her heart.



In addition to Jay, Veda, Braden and Bethany, Nicki is survived by her mother Carol, step-mother Debi Heiligenberg, sisters Lori (Kevin) Anthony, Lisa (Ronnie) Ross, brothers Chris Heiligenberg and Theodore Heiligenberg, brothers-in-law Jeff Morrison, Jody (Lynne) Morrison, JT (Kristy) Morrison and sister-in-law Jaylynn (Matt) Reynolds, along with dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and her cherished fur



baby Michelle Obama.



She departed this life with a final beautiful act of donating her organs, leaving this world the way she lived in it, as a hero.



In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life in the coming weeks that will be the kind of party she loved and deserved.



For a more comprehensive obituary, visit www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com