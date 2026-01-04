Nicole Slusser

Slusser, Nicole May



Nicole May Slusser, known to all who loved her as Nikki, was born on February 26, 1985, and left this world far too soon in January 2025, in Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 39. Nikki was impossible to miss. She carried a presence that filled rooms and turned heads; crazy, wild, and at times hard to handle, yet undeniably intelligent, beautiful, goofy, and deeply caring. She was the kind of person who stood out in every crowd, unforgettable and unapologetically herself.



She was a devoted mother to her five children: Leeana, Cam'ron, Roxana, Eliana, and Lucus, whom she loved fiercely and without condition. Her children were her heart, her anchor, and her greatest pride. She was also the beloved and favorite aunt to her five nieces and five nephews, who knew her as laughter, fun, and love wrapped into one unforgettable soul. Nikki is survived by her mother and two sisters, along with extended family and friends who will forever carry her memory. She was preceded in death by her grandmother and the father of her oldest daughter, whom she now joins in rest. As a big sister, Nikki was someone to look up to, someone whose boldness inspired admiration and whose spirit left a lasting imprint. She was both light and shadow, joy and struggle. She carried a darkness she could never fully escape, yet it never diminished her capacity to love, to care, or to give herself completely to those she held close. Nikki found expression through poetry, turning pain, beauty, and truth into words. She lived intensely, loved deeply, and felt everything fully. She was an amazing, complex, radiant, and real person. Though her life was cut short, her presence will never fade. She lives on in her children, in shared memories, in laughter that echoes, and in the words she left behind.



She will be deeply missed and forever loved.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com