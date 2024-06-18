Niederman, Robert Ray



Passed away at home on June 16, 2024 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Janet Niederman (nee Fetter) of 64 years. Loving father of Debbie (Doug) Pierson, Cindy (Tim) Sorrell, Nancy (Greg) Garver and the late Bob (surviving Bethann) Niederman. Treasured grandfather of 16 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 26. Younger brother to the late Lester (June) Niederman and brother-in-law to Doris (the late Harvey) Seeger and the late Linda Fetter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bob was a man of faith and used his talents to support many within his local area and farming community while serving on numerous boards and organizations. Visitation will be held at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5962 Hamilton Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45011, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the church the following day, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263, Center Pointe Christian Church 5962 Hamilton Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45011 or Axis Christian Church 4503 US-42 Mason, OH 45040.



