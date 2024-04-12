Niehaus, Regina



Regina Gayle Niehaus (nee Ferguson), 55, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024. Dear daughter of the late Richard and Lorena Ferguson. Caring sister of the late LaDeana Ferguson and aunt of the late Tia Schul. Loving wife of Ryan Niehaus. Beloved mother of Ricky (Ashley) Cockerham, Ashley Ferguson, Brysonn (Ayryal) Niehaus. Dear grandmother of Jenna Singleton, Jaxon Singleton, Braylan, Alexis, Austin, Jacie Cockerham; Ellie and Ebbie Byrd; Kaysonn Niehaus. Regina was a lifetime union member of the Laborers Local #534 and Carpenters Union Local #136. She also loved hiking, gardening, flowers, swimming, Bingo, and spending time with her grandkids. She leaves behind her beloved wiener dog Roxanne "Girlfriend." Visitation is Monday, April 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.



