Ninettie Gothard

Gothard (Copher), Ninettie Eileen "Nettie"



Our dear mother, "Nettie" Gothard passed away peacefully after a very brief illness at Miami Valley Medical Center, February 21st, 2026. Mom was 96 years old. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.



Mom was born September 26th, 1929, in Athens, Illinois, the oldest child to William and Doris (Powell) Copher. She grew up on a farm in Adams County, Ohio, and graduated High School in Seaman, Ohio. Mom started Nursing School in Portsmouth, Ohio, but withdrew, unable to continue her studies due to Rheumatic Fever. Undeterred, by her illness, the next year she reenrolled in the Holzer Nursing School, Gallipolis, Ohio, where she graduated and received her Ohio Nursing license on February 1st, 1951. Mom was married to Bill Gothard for over 30 years and had two sons. She lived in Vandalia, Ohio for many years before moving to New Carlisle.



Mom's active nursing career spanned more than 50 years at Martin Army Hospital, Ft. Benning, Georgia, and Good Samaritan and Miami Valley Hospitals in Dayton, Ohio. After retiring from active nursing, she worked as a reservist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), responding to numerous natural disasters, most notably Hurricane Katrina. Mom also served on the Community Watch Program in New Carlisle and the Clark County Emergency Response Team,



Mom was adventurous and traveled to six of the seven continents and 32 countries, Alaska, Hawaii, and most of the continental United States. She visited Thailand several times and said it was her favorite country to visit because she liked the food. As a child, Mom had a pet cow and rode her to school often. Mom was an accomplished clarinet player and running enthusiast. She won many 10k races in her age group and competed in several marathons, including Honolulu and Chicago. Mom taught herself to ride a motorcycle, and handle firearms. She qualified for her Ohio Concealed Carry permit in her 70's. Mom's favorite food was a good hamburger from the grill. She loved crossword puzzles, large jig saw puzzles, and romance novels. Mom tried Scuba diving but did not like being underwater. Her one unfulfilled "bucket list" item was to make a parachute jump. We will remember her frequent "care packages," Rice Krispy treats, and Christmas bourbon cookies. A package mailed from Mom was always carefully packed and sealed to be bombproof and eternally preserved. Hours of dedicated tape removal would finally reveal the precious contents, always including Slim Jims or other treats.



Mom was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Louise, and brothers Dean and Billy. She is survived by her sons, Jay (Jan) of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Kevin (Debbie) of New Carlisle, Ohio; grandsons Lowell of Ft. Polk, Louisiana and William (Cassie) of Kettering, Ohio; brother-in-law, Don Loyd of Pebbles, Ohio; ex-husband, Bill Gothard, of Clayton, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.



True to our mother's giving spirit and dedication to nursing, she donated her remains to the Wright State Medical School. A memorial service in her honor will be announced at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com