NISEVICH, Mary Leona



75, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was a remarkable, unforgettable woman revered for her intellect and sharp wit, along with her bigheartedness and kindness. A long-time resident of Beavercreek, Mary was born on December 5, 1946, in Chicago, IL, to the late Jerome and



Frances (Bis) Perz. The oldest of four strong and persevering daughters, Mary was forever proud of her Chicago roots and humble upbringing. Mary's legacy will be upheld by her husband of 51 years, Stanley Nisevich, daughters Jennifer (Will) Sharp, Pamela (Jason) Bede, grandchildren Will, Lawton, Miller, Hunter and Piper, and her sisters, Joan Perz, Carol (David) Baunach, Christine (Arnold) Kurczaba, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary graduated from the University of Illinois



Champaign-Urbana. Despite being one of the few females to pursue accounting, she joined a top-tier firm in Chicago as a young CPA. She started her own practice when her husband, Stan, followed his Air Force career to the Dayton area. With a steadfast work ethic, she joyfully and skillfully built a strong practice and professional network. Mary's wanderlust took her on great adventures throughout her life and later-on with her grandkids. She was fueled by her love of "making memories". She lived to make each day special. She was a talented cook, baker, and even a singer. Her soprano voice was heard in the choir at St. Luke Catholic Church for more than 50 years. Throughout it all, Mary always cared for those who could not care for themselves – family, friends, or people in the community. Mary was a fierce defender and advisor with values rooted in compassion, generosity and love. Mass of Christian burial will be held June 4th at 10:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church with Fr. Terry Schneider, celebrant. To leave a message of share a special memory of Mary with her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

